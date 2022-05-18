Unseasonal rain revives tourist flow to Jalagamparai falls in Tirupattur

Footfalls have increased to neighbouring Beeman falls in Jamunamarathur along Jawadhu Hills too

Unseasonal rain has revived the flow of tourists to Jalagamparai falls near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur as the district has been receiving continuous rainfall since early this month.

Located in Nagalathu reserve forest (RF), the falls, maintained by the Forest Department, is located around four km from the foot of the Yelagiri Hills. As a result, tourists make a halt at the falls before heading towards the hills. A pathway with steel handrailings has been provided for visitors to take shower for a nominal fee to maintain the facility, especially the restrooms and changing rooms that are available there. “During summer, the falls used to be dry but this year it is different. Visitors flow has also increased due to continuous water flow in the falls,” said Prabhu, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Natrampalli range.

Officials said that tourists also visit a few ancient temples near the falls. Trekking teams are also allowed to trek into the thickly wooded RF between Jalagamparai falls to the forest department outpost in Swamimalai, a distance of four km, with a forester.

Neighbouring Beeman falls in Jamunamarathur along Jawadhu Hills is also witnessing steady flow of tourists due to continuous water flow in the falls. After Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai has been receiving good rainfall since early this month. The falls is centred around tribal hamlets in Jamunamarathur panchayat union. Special buses have been arranged by the district administrations to reach these falls. Meanwhile, excess rainwater from Shenbagathoppu dam, one of the four major reservoirs in Tiruvannamalai district, has been discharged on Wednesday by the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) after it reached its full capacity of 287 mcft early in the day due to rain. The reservoir helps to recharge 46 tanks, covering Polur (16), Arani (12) and Cheyyar (8). Water from the dam irrigates farmlands in 30 villages in the district, officials said.