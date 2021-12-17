Unruly studentsmade to write Thirukkural couplets

Inspector of police at Pattabiram hopes the guilty will mend their ways

A police inspector is using Thirukkural as a tool to reform unruly students.

Two days ago, a couple of students were fighting in public near a bus depot.

A stone was hurled at the windscreen of an MTC bus and the crew and passengers caught one of the students. The culprit was handed over to the police at Pattabiram station.

Inspector G. Lawrence, who handled the case, let off the boy after making him write 10 couplets on discipline from Thirukkural.

Instilling discipline

“Normally, we arrest and remand the persons involved in damaging public property. In this case, the boy’s future will be spoiled if a case is booked. So, we decided to make the boy realise his mistake and lead his life in a disciplined manner. So, he was made to write the Thirukkural couplets. Thirukkural has all the concepts for the holistic development of a man,” he said.

Recently, a few college students creating a ruckus near Pattabiram railway station were brought to the station and made to read and write 10 Thirukkural couplets.

They were released after giving an undertaking that they would not cause public nuisance again.

“Many of these boys are from poor families. Once, they read the couplets which emphasise on non violence, self-restraint and kindness, they may mend their ways,” said Mr. Lawrence.