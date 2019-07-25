Unruly students to be dealt with an iron hand

Sending a strong message to unruly students, the city police on Wednesday said those indulging in violence would be dealt with an iron hand and repeat offenders would be detained under the Goondas Act.

On Tuesday, a group of students from the Pachaiyappa’s College chased and attacked another group, with iron rods, in an MTC bus bound for Thiruverkadu, after stopping it on a road in Arumbakkam.

The video of the attack went viral and four students were arrested. Two third-year students, S. Madhan and S. Suruthi, were arrested on Tuesday.

The police on Wednesday detained G. Ravivarman, third year student, and A. Raakesh Kumar, second year student of Dr. Ambedkar College, Vyasarpadi.

The college suspended two students. Principal-in charge P. Arulmozhichevan said action was taken based on police information that they indulged in gross violence with lethal weapons at Arumbakkam. “An inquiry will also be instituted,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police R. Sudhakar met the principal and other staff to chalk out a strategy to rein back the erring students.

“Tuesday’s violent incident was not an issue inside a college. Their act disturbed public peace and created fear among the people. Hence, we will treat them as rowdy elements and take action against them. Hereafter, we will deal with students indulging in violence with an iron hand,” he said.

The police have sought details from college administrators about students frequently indulging in violence or crime.

“Their activities will be monitored and a history sheet will be opened against them. Such students must execute a surety bond and could be sent to prison for violence. Repeaters may be detained under the Goondas Act if necessary,” he said. Tuesday’s incident was the result of a bitter rivalry over supremacy of bus routes.

Strict rules

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, D. Suguna Singh held an interaction with students and principal of Presidency College.

College principal R. Ravanan said it was mandatory for students to wear their college ID tags. They had been segregated according to their travel modes to rule out untoward incidents.

“Latecomers are photographed. What works well is the confiscation of mobile phones. We get a written undertaking that they will be punctual,” he said.