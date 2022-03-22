Programmes being held in schools to create awareness among students

The police say that cases would be booked against students who don’t mend their ways while travelling in MTC buses. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

On March 15, a group of schoolchildren travelled in MTC bus (route no- 7B - JJ Nagar to Broadway) banging the ceiling and creating a ruckus on boad for sometime.

When the crew and other passengers admonished them, the boys retaliated with abuses. They attempted to attack the conductor. When the bus was near Anna Nagar Police station, most of the boys hopped off and fled. A few boys were caught and handed over to the police.

The next day, two similar incidents were reported from Velachery and Thiruvanimiyur. When the boys of a government school were travelling and hanging from the footboard of MTC bus (Route 109 - Kovalam to Broadway), conductor Prakash asked students to get inside. They refused and continued to travel on the footboard. As the conductor kept telling them not to travel on the footboard, one of the boys got down at the RTO signal and hurled a stone at the window. The glass was broken and a girl travelling in the bus was injured. She was taken to a hospital.

The same day, another group of schoolchildren travelling in MTC bus (Route 51A - Saidapet to Velachery) were dancing inside the bus to a noisy tune. They banged the the bus causing nuisance to fellow travellers. They broke the glass window panel. One of the boys was handed over to the police at the Guindy station.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has instructed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to contain the menace and take suitable action. The police officials have been visiting schools and conducting awareness campaigns on the consequences that the unruly students would face if they didn’t mend their ways.

Mr. Jiwal said: “We are conducting counselling initially since they are boys and also keeping in mind their future. However, if there is violence and damage to public property, we will book a case. In such a situation, we also call their parents and warn them. The next day, we go to the school and address the students to prevent them from indulging in such acts. As far as possible, we have profiled the routes after the conductors and drivers complained. We will try to deploy police personnel on the routes.”