Unruly bull attacks a resident, tranquilised in Nanganallur

September 09, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 03:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday tranquilised a stray bull that injured a resident at Nanganallur.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan led a team of veterinarians which took custody of the animal after tranquilising it. “Corporation had to use almost 20 people to capture the animal and sedate it. This drive will not only continue, probably we may have to intensify and as a last resort we may even have to think of removing them to goshala and permanently remove them if they continue to be repeat offenders and put it in some animal farm or goshaala, “ said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

“This stray animal issue is getting more and more complicated, especially with regard to milch cows, and also bulls. Because animal owners have the habit of not maintaining the animal in a sheltered place. But after milking, they are let loose to feed on the wayside. This is objectionable and people have the risk of getting hurt and animals also behave in a very panicky manner if they see a crowd. Owners are taking this very lightly despite GCC impounding more than 500 animals in the recent past, “ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In places like Triplicane, Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, Nanganallur, Thiruvanmiyur, and several other places, we find that the owners continue to leave the animal for stray feeding and certain animals, despite being docile, are posing risk to people driving two-wheelers and vehicles and physically harming people startled by any sudden movement. Incidentally, the person injured happened to be a cattle owner, although not necessarily of this animal, “ said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

“As per the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas Control and Regulation Act, relevant officials are empowered to seize any notified animal found straying in urban area and confine such animal to any pound maintained by the local authority. More than anything, it is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, if the owner of any animal fails to provide such animal with sufficient food or shelter or water and without reasonable cause abandon any animal in circumstances that render it likely that it will suffer pain by reason of starvation or thirst or wilfully permits the animal to go at large at any street without reasonable excuse, “ said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.