Unravelling the plot behind gruesome double-murder that shook Chennai 

August 15, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than a year has passed, but the murder of the couple who had just returned home from the U.S. is gruesome enough to linger on in public memory.

Srikanth, 58, a chartered accountant, and his wife Anuradha, 53, returned home at Mylapore on May 7, 2022, after spending six months in the U.S. In November 2021, they went to visit their daughter Sunanda, a postdoctoral research fellow in California, and their son Shaswath, 25, a medical student. They stayed on to assist in the delivery of their daughter. On May 7, they flew back and sent a picture of themselves disembarking at the Chennai airport to Shaswath, intimating him that the driver was waiting to pick them up. Thereafter, the couple went silent.

At 8.30 a.m., when Shaswath called on his father’s phone, the driver, Padam Lal Krishna, picked it up and said he had stepped out to pick up breakfast and the couple were sleeping. When he called up again at 9.15 a.m., Krishna said he had come out to buy vegetables. At 10.15 a.m., Krishna claimed Srikanth had asked him to go to their farmhouse near Mamallapuram. Later, Krishna’s mobile phone was switched off. In the U.S., Srikanth’s daughter Sunanda grew suspicious as she found the CCTV at home disconnected and the phones of her parents switched off. At 10.45 a.m., Sunanda decided that she had waited enough. She called up the police control room in Chennai.

A mobile patrol was sent to the spot, and the police entered the home by force after there was no response. One of their relatives, a prosecution witness, later deposed at the trial court, “A suitcase was found in the hall and two boarding passes were on the dining table... The kitchen seemed to have been cleaned with a disinfectant. Sashwath asked us to check the locker, which was empty. Their silver-coloured car [Innova] was missing.”

Needle of suspicion

The needle of suspicion pointed to Krishna, a Nepali national working as a driver-cum-assistant for the couple on and off for a couple of years and staying at their farmhouse at Soolerikadu near Nemilichery. Initially, the police suspected that the couple could have been kidnapped from the house and kept at their farmhouse. However, the investigation took a turn, with sleuths spotting blood stains in the house and a burnt mobile phone and a burnt cloth lying near freshly dug soil at the farmhouse.

The police asked all toll plazas to watch out for the Innova. The car was spotted, and with the help of FASTag messages, the police narrowed it down to Andhra Pradesh. With the help of the Andhra Pradesh police, the car was stopped at a toll plaza near Ongole. The police arrested Krishna and his associate Ravi, a native of Darjeeling. The duo confessed to having murdered the couple for money and buried the bodies at the farmhouse. The police also recovered over 1,000 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver articles stolen from Srikanth’s house. Krishna said he had planned the crime after overhearing Srikanth say that a lot of cash had been kept at home. The case is under trial before the IV Additional Sessions Court, which is examining the prosecution witnesses. The High Court directed the trial court to complete the trial in four months. The accused persons are in prison.