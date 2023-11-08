HamberMenu
Unorganised Workers Federation stages protest against Centre’s anti-labour laws

November 08, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Unorganised Workers Federation (UWF) protested in the city on Tuesday demanding the Union government to withdraw four sets of anti-labour laws.

They staged a protest against the anti-labour laws which included ratification of International Labour Organisation Charter 189, protection of occupational welfare boards and social security schemes.

Led by UWF State secretary R. Leelavathi, the protesters submitted a petition requesting the State government to protect the Tamil Nadu Manual Labour Act as it gives certain benefits to the workers.

“The Union government must re-enforce workplace safety through Central laws. We have been demanding that 3% of the Central and State budget should be allotted for the unorganised workers but it has fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

They demanded direct registration and renewal and payment by unions to be simplified online. A sexual harassment complaints committee should be set up in welfare boards where women are present and the benefits to the members of the board to be increased, they demanded.

“While bringing the amendment to the GST Act, the welfare laws for salt, beedi workers were repealed which has pushed them to a dire state,” one of the organisers said.

