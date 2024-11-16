 />
Unorganised workers body holds Statewide rally against new labour codes

Published - November 16, 2024 12:35 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Unorganised Workers Federation is organising a Statewide rally against the four controversial labour codes brought in by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The campaign, held from November 9 to 26, includes vehicle awareness drives, labour rights seminars, and grassroots meetings aimed at engaging and mobilising workers across the State. It will culminate in Chennai with a demonstration against the Union government’s labour codes.

Key demands include the immediate convening of a tripartite Indian Labour Conference to review recent labour law changes. The federation demands the withdrawal of the four new labour codes and calls for industry-specific protection for sectors such as construction, fishing, and agriculture. Workers are also demanding the full implementation of the Employees’ State Insurance medical facilities, pensions above ₹5,000, and the establishment of sector-specific welfare boards.

The workers want a 200-day job guarantee for rural and urban workers, the protection of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen’s rights in traditional fishing areas, and construction workers from being sent to conflict zones like Israel. The association is also pushing for new laws protecting unorganised workers, including provisions for 8-hour workdays, fair wages, and occupational health standards.

Through the rally, the workers advocate for the establishment of complaint committees to address sexual harassment, free housing for the homeless, and employment guarantees for local youth. They are also calling for a special tax on the super-rich to fund these initiatives.

R. Geetha of the Unorganised Workers Federation said the new labour codes would result in the denial of labour rights, safety protections, and existing social security for construction and unorganised workers.

