Unmarked speed breakers more hindrance than help, say city residents

These speed humps are in violation of the rules under the Indian Roads Congress and lack signage and reflectors too, they allege

April 20, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
An unmarked speed breaker in a locality in Mylapore.

An unmarked speed breaker in a locality in Mylapore. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Several speed breakers across the city still remain unmarked and in violation of the rules under the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). In many areas, the speed breakers lack signage and reflectors too, say residents.

  

The issue came into the fore after the recent death of police personnel in Pudukottai reportedly due to an unmarked speed breaker in the district. Previously, the problem was highlighted when a 34-year-old man died after his two-wheeler hit an unmarked speed breaker at Chitlapakkam on February 29.

Model code holds up repairs to roads and infrastructure projects in Chennai

According to the civic body, 45 speed breakers have been repaired and repainted in 16 major roads since February.

T. Gunaseelan, assistant secretary of the GNG Colony Welfare Association at Ambattur, said there were a series of metal humps at the road abutting T.I. Cycles of India instead of the modern speed breakers. “There are reflectors and signage at the speed breaker near the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Ambattur. We need similar facilities at several areas, such as school zones and bus stops here, as people find it tough to cross the roads,” he said.

Speed breakers come under lens after death of two-wheeler rider

Yet, a few areas still do not have these facilities. S. Baskar, 57, a resident of Alwarthirunagar for 25 years, said there were only a few speed breakers there but they had never been marked over the years.

Tambaram’s approach to speed breaker management: mark some, remove some

J.M.S. Nagarjunan, general secretary of the Anna Nagar Western Extension Association, said: “Some residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have installed speed breakers in areas that they consider to be accident-prone. The reason behind this is that they find it time-consuming to go through the civic body to get it done. However, not all of the speed breakers they have constructed have the necessary reflectors, signs, or paint. The Association of RWAs [AORWA] had previously written to the Chief Secretary to instruct all departments concerned about the rules of the Indian Road Congress. We are still awaiting a reply to that letter.”

According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, 45 speed breakers have been repaired, and repainted in 16 major roads since February.

