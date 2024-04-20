Unmarked speed breakers more hindrance than help, say city residents

April 20, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Chennai

Several speed breakers across the city still remain unmarked and in violation of the rules under the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). In many areas, the speed breakers lack signage and reflectors too, say residents.

Here's a look at the guidelines under the Indian Roads Congress:



The issue came into the fore after the recent death of police personnel in Pudukottai reportedly due to an unmarked speed breaker in the district. Previously, the problem was highlighted when a 34-year-old man died after his two-wheeler hit an unmarked speed breaker at Chitlapakkam on February 29.

T. Gunaseelan, assistant secretary of the GNG Colony Welfare Association at Ambattur, said there were a series of metal humps at the road abutting T.I. Cycles of India instead of the modern speed breakers. “There are reflectors and signage at the speed breaker near the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Ambattur. We need similar facilities at several areas, such as school zones and bus stops here, as people find it tough to cross the roads,” he said.

Yet, a few areas still do not have these facilities. S. Baskar, 57, a resident of Alwarthirunagar for 25 years, said there were only a few speed breakers there but they had never been marked over the years.

J.M.S. Nagarjunan, general secretary of the Anna Nagar Western Extension Association, said: “Some residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have installed speed breakers in areas that they consider to be accident-prone. The reason behind this is that they find it time-consuming to go through the civic body to get it done. However, not all of the speed breakers they have constructed have the necessary reflectors, signs, or paint. The Association of RWAs [AORWA] had previously written to the Chief Secretary to instruct all departments concerned about the rules of the Indian Road Congress. We are still awaiting a reply to that letter.”

According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, 45 speed breakers have been repaired, and repainted in 16 major roads since February.