Unloaded handgun found at Marina beach handed over to authorities

Police are investigating to trace the weapon’s owner

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 26, 2022 00:31 IST

The police has intensified its investigation after recovering a handgun that was lying unclaimed at Marina beach.

The police said Grade I constable Arokiya Raj attached with the Coastal Security Group was on duty at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday near Light House. N. Suresh of Nochikuppam handed over a gun to him and told him that he spotted the gun lying on sands while he was walking. The constable turned in the weapon to an inspector of the Coastal Security Group.

The gun was not loaded with bullets and was submitted to the D.5 Marina police station. The police have registered a case and are investigating to trace the gun’s owner.

