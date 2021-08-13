Unlicensed M-sand units mushrooming, say Tamil Nadu M-sand Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association

Govt. agencies not doing proper checks, they allege

Nearly 400 unlicensed M-sand manufacturing units are functioning in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, leading to sub-standard material reaching the market, alleged members of the Tamil Nadu M-sand Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association.

On average, Chennai and its fringes alone need 8,000 loads of M-sand daily. As there were not enough river sand quarries in the State, the demand and supply of M-sand had gone up over the past few months. M-sand is now priced at ₹5,000 per unit.

Charging that there were no proper checks on such units by government agencies, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, members said this led to the mushrooming of unlicensed crusher units.

Association president S. Yuvaraj said most of these units were concentrated around Uthiramerur.

A similar situation prevailed in other parts of the State too as most of these units went unchecked. While 353 units had been provided licences to operate, he alleged that about 4,000 units were functioning in the State. Though there was a court directive in 2019 against transport of M-sand to other States, the practice continued in the districts bordering Kerala and Karnataka.

Members also complained that the vehicles were overloaded with up to six units of M-sand at the source point. This often led to vehicle seizures. They demanded that such unlicensed units operating in many parts of the State be sealed.

Pointing out that the draft M-sand policy recommended imprisonment and fine for operation without licence, Mr. Yuvaraj said the policy which provided more powers to the Public Works Department was yet to be implemented in the State.

He also wanted the government to consider direct online sales of all kinds of minerals. The association had also submitted petitions to PWD Minister E.V. Velu, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan highlighting the issues.