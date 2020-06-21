Chennai

University students oppose use of hostels for quarantine

Anna University

Anna University   | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

A group of students from Anna University’s College of Engineering (Guindy) has appealed to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to stop Greater Chennai Corporation’s proposal to takeover the institution’s hostels and make them COVID-19 care centres.

The students highlighted that since they left the hostel in a hurry soon after the lockdown, they had left their valuable belongings in the rooms. The university administration had expressed its hesitation in handing over all its hostel blocks. Its Knowledge Park academic complex and the yet-to-be inaugurated hostel building for postgraduate students have already been taken over as quarantine facilities.

