May 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University of Madras will hold its 165 th convocation at Kalaivanar Arangam in the first week of June. Ph.D. holders may apply for admission to the event by applying at the enquiry counter of the university at the Chepauk campus. Alternatively, they may also download the application form from www.unom.ac.in and submit the filled-in forms before May 22. President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest and present the degree certificates.

