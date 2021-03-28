University of Madras syndicate gets six new members

Apart from Professors’ Forum and MUTA, a newly formed association, the Madras University Faculty Confederation, also fielded six candidates.

Six new members have been elected to the syndicate of the University of Madras. While five seats were bagged by the Professors’ Forum one seat went to a member representing Madras University Teachers Association. This time, three teams fielded candidates. Apart from Professors’ Forum and MUTA, a newly formed association, the Madras University Faculty Confederation, also fielded six candidates.

MUTA’s candidate E. Murugan, professor and head, Department of Physical Chemistry polled 52 votes.

The Forum’s winning candidates include T.V.S. Padmaja, principal of Valliammal College for Women; G. Baskar, head, Centre for Water Resource Management; M. Srinivasan, head of the Department of Criminology; R. Srinivasan, head of the Department of Econometrics; and R.R. Krishnamurthy, head of the Department of Applied Geology.