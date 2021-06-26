University of Madras stops M. Phil programme

CHENNAI

26 June 2021 03:55 IST

The University of Madras has informed its affiliated colleges that the Syndicate, in its meeting on June 16, decided that the M. Phil programme will be discontinued from the current academic year 2021-2022.

University Registrar in-charge N. Mathivanan further said no admission would be allowed or entertained for the programme in the current academic year in the university departments, affiliated colleges, research institutions and autonomous colleges, and they should strictly abide by the Syndicate’s decision.

However, those students who had been admitted to the programme in the previous academic years shall be allowed to complete their studies within the time prescribed for awarding of the M. Phil degree.

