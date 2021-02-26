University of Madras sets up incubation centre

The University of Madras has set up an innovation and incubation centre at its Guindy campus where postgraduate students and research scholars can develop their ideas into products.
Under project Thulir - 2021, a start-up competition was organised for the students. Around 20 teams who submitted their business ideas in the first round of the competition would be participating in the second round.
The teams would attend a three-day workshop where they would receive inputs to sharpen their business plans and ideas. From among these, 10 start-up ideas would receive seed funding of maximum of ₹10 lakh after evaluation and a feasibility study by a panel of judges from the industry.
The selected teams would not only receive incubation space but also mentoring support.
The University is setting up four laboratories as part of the Entrepreneurship and Career Hub initiative. They would be equipped with the latest and state-of-the-art facilities/laboratories (electronics and material lab, wet chemical lab, biological lab and digital film-making lab) where students can test their prototype and ideas.
The Entrepreneurship and Career hub will also facilitate an exclusive library for reference and reading on entrepreneurship and skill development. The hub was inaugurated by higher education minister K.P. Anbalagan on Thursday.
