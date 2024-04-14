ADVERTISEMENT

University Day at VIT Chennai

April 14, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

India needs to address higher education disparities, said G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor of VIT, at the University Day Celebration of VIT Chennai on Saturday. .He said corruption and tax evasion are hindrances to development.

C. Damodaran, VIT alumni and Joint Director at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, highlighted the university’s alumni connection.

Justice Sunder Mohan, Judge, High Court of Madras, urged students to embrace principles for success and highlighted their importance in navigating challenges.

The ceremony honored top-performing students in academics, sports, and attendance with prizes totaling Rs. 60 lakh.

Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President of VIT, Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director, T. Thyagarajan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of VIT Chennai, P. K Manoharan, Additional Registrar of VIT Chennai, and Advisor to Chancellor S. P. Thyagarajan, professors, and students were present.

