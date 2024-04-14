University Day at VIT Chennai

April 14, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

India needs to address higher education disparities, said G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor of VIT, at the University Day Celebration of VIT Chennai on Saturday. .He said corruption and tax evasion are hindrances to development.

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Damodaran, VIT alumni and Joint Director at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, highlighted the university’s alumni connection.

Justice Sunder Mohan, Judge, High Court of Madras, urged students to embrace principles for success and highlighted their importance in navigating challenges.

The ceremony honored top-performing students in academics, sports, and attendance with prizes totaling Rs. 60 lakh.

Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President of VIT, Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director, T. Thyagarajan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of VIT Chennai, P. K Manoharan, Additional Registrar of VIT Chennai, and Advisor to Chancellor S. P. Thyagarajan, professors, and students were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.