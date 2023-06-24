June 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A national conference on Health Professional Education and National Education Policy 2020 was held at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) on Saturday.

Speaking at the NAAC-sponsored conference, W. Selvamurthy, president, Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation and chancellor of Amity University, Chhattisgarh, said universities should develop an ecosystem of socially relevant research to realise the fruits of new education policy.

Inaugurating the conference, M. Hanumantha Rao, executive director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, said while the government spent ₹1.76 crore to produce an MBBS student at public cost, many went abroad for education. The new education policy should look at the need for rural service for these medicos.

S.P. Thyagarajan, former chancellor, Avinashilingam University and former dean, Research, SRIHER, said universities should take up pilot projects to promote teaching learning reforms as per NEP 2020.

Uma Sekar, Vice-Chancellor, SRIHER, said teachers who are at the core of educational reforms should take up life-long learning and research, the release said.

