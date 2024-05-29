Universal education is a part of distributive justice, says Indus researcher R. Balakrishnan

Access to education is an entitlement. It has to be democratised and made inclusive as universal education is a part of distributive justice, said R. Balakrishnan, Indus researcher and Chief Advisor (Special initiatives) to Chief Minister of Odisha, on Wednesday.

Addressing the third memorial lecture organised to honour the legacy of M. Anandakrishnan, former Chairman of IIT Kanpur and former Vice Chancellor of Anna University in Chennai, Mr. Balakrishnan who spoke on the topic ‘Education in India: Past, Present and Future,’ said the people of Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC) had a phenomenal literacy and civic sense. “They were well educated and excellent in engineering, building roads, town planning with absolute geometry...We are missing some of the best and important things from the past.”

Mr. Balakrishnan also spoke widely about education systems during Vedic Age and Sangam Age. He said, “the Sangam literature had over 26,350 lines of poems written by 473 poets of which more than 30 were women. The Sangam literature and Tirukkural shows that primacy was given to access, equity and non-discriminatory approach in learning.”

Tracing the modern education system, introduced by Macaulay during the British rule, he said transformational approach in higher education is the need of the hour. “Favouritism and money making should be out of education system,” said Mr. Balakrishnan who also listed out various challenges and opportunities in higher education system in India.

State Finance Secretary T. Udhayachandran, in his speech, recollected the contributions of Mr. Anandakrishnan and academic V.C. Kulandhaiswamy, in the development of education system in Tamil Nadu. A. Sridhar, son of Anandakrishnan, said, “From a humble beginning, my father was able to succeed not only because of his hard work, but also because of the invaluable support from his teachers and family.

He also gave utmost importance to integrity and respect. Eminent scholars from various fields were among others who participated in the event.

