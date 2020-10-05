Union Public Service Commission prelims held with COVID-19 precautions

The examination was conducted in over 2,500 sub-centres set up across 72 cities

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination was held on Sunday. Students said it was moderately difficult, and those who were retaking the test said it was as tough as it had been the previous year.

Postponed twice

The exam, which was to be held on May 31, had been postponed to September 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then moved to October 4, despite aspirants seeking further postponement. Over 10.58 lakh aspirants across the country had applied for the test.

This year, the test was offered in more centres than in the previous years. Candidates had sought more centres as they could not travel due to the lockdown. Over 2,500 sub-centres were set up across 72 centres.

Candidates said safety measures, such as hand sanitisers and use of masks, were mandatory.

Their temperature was also measured, and invigilators wore gloves. The test had two components — one on general knowledge and another on aptitude, reasoning and comprehension.

The second paper is a qualifying test, while the scores of the first paper are used for qualifying for the UPSC Mains exam.

A coach said aspirants from rural backgrounds found the second paper difficult.

Changing centres

Kartik Kansal, who has muscular dystrophy, took the test from a centre in the city and said the paper was on the tougher side.

However, he said he faced no difficulty in seeking a change of centre. In July, when the Commission decided to increase the number of centres, many candidates flagged the issue of non-receipt of the One-Time Password (OTP) or delayed response to their request for changing the centre.

Mr. Kansal is currently serving at the Indian Space Research Organisation and is posted in Sriharikota as a scientist. He had qualified last year with a rank of 816.

Originally from Uttarakhand, Mr. Kansal had earlier chosen Dehradun as the centre, but changed it to Chennai as he is working in Sriharikota.