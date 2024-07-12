ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Culture inaugurates dance cottages at Kalakshetra in Chennai

Published - July 12, 2024 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the practice of performing arts helped not only to connect one to one’s roots, but also helped with expressing deep emotions and thoughts

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated dance cottages at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking at the event, Mr. Shekhawat said, Bharatanatyam, with its rich history and graceful movements embodied the essence of Indian culture and tradition.

“Kalakshetra is a sacred space where the art of Bharatnatyam and other performing arts are being revered and nurtured along with the traditions of the country. Each step, each mudra and each expression has a story of devotion, love, dedication and spirituality. By practising these performing arts we not only connect to the roots, we also express our deepest emotions and thoughts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discipline which is needed to focus and master the art is truly commendable, he said. “This cultural space of Kalakshetra which has a legacy should continue to be a beacon of light guiding aspiring dancers,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suresh Kumar Chikkala, director, Kalakshetra Foundation also spoke during the occasion.

Staff and students of Kalakshetra gave a performance after the inauguration of the dance cottages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US