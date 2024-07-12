GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister of Culture inaugurates dance cottages at Kalakshetra in Chennai

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the practice of performing arts helped not only to connect one to one’s roots, but also helped with expressing deep emotions and thoughts

Published - July 12, 2024 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated dance cottages at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai on Friday.

While speaking at the event, Mr. Shekhawat said, Bharatanatyam, with its rich history and graceful movements embodied the essence of Indian culture and tradition.

“Kalakshetra is a sacred space where the art of Bharatnatyam and other performing arts are being revered and nurtured along with the traditions of the country. Each step, each mudra and each expression has a story of devotion, love, dedication and spirituality. By practising these performing arts we not only connect to the roots, we also express our deepest emotions and thoughts,” he said.

The discipline which is needed to focus and master the art is truly commendable, he said. “This cultural space of Kalakshetra which has a legacy should continue to be a beacon of light guiding aspiring dancers,” he added.

Suresh Kumar Chikkala, director, Kalakshetra Foundation also spoke during the occasion.

Staff and students of Kalakshetra gave a performance after the inauguration of the dance cottages.

