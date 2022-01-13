Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits DMS

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) campus on Wednesday. He inspected the 108 emergency control centre and other facilities on the campus. He was briefed on the functioning of the control room.

The Minister also took stock of the oxygen facilities and urged officials to ensure adequate stock in view of the COVID-19 situation. Later, he visited the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

According to a press release, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam were present.