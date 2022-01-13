Chennai

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits DMS

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) campus on Wednesday. He inspected the 108 emergency control centre and other facilities on the campus. He was briefed on the functioning of the control room.

The Minister also took stock of the oxygen facilities and urged officials to ensure adequate stock in view of the COVID-19 situation. Later, he visited the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

According to a press release, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 1:02:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/union-minister-mansukh-mandaviya-visits-dms/article38261945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY