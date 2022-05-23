Union Minister calls for steps to bring global warming under control

May 23, 2022 00:36 IST

‘Cumulative emissions of greenhouse gases have to stay within the limits of the Global Carbon Budget’

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav on Sunday called for taking steps to bring global warming under control.

Speaking at the International Day for Biological Diversity celebrations here, he said, “Any effort to conserve and enhance biodiversity can only succeed if we tackle the challenge of global warming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cumulative emissions of greenhouse gases have to stay within the limits of the Global Carbon Budget. At the same time, developing countries need fair and equitable access to their due share of this budget to meet the challenge of poverty eradication and sustainable development, he added.

Speaking about the restoration of the Sembakkam lake, he hoped that this would serve as a role model for other cities in the country. Mr. Yadav also cited the example of how venom collected by the Irulas was being provided to iSERA Biological Pvt. Ltd., and the community was getting 5% of the total purchase price of snake venom on an annual basis.

Minister for State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan were present on the occasion.