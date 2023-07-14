Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launches mangrove plantation drive in T.N.

July 14, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday planted mangrove saplings in Kovalam as part of the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) programme.

The MISHTI programme was recently launched by the Centre to take up mangrove reforestation and afforestation along the coastal districts of India and develop mangrove-associated ecotourism initiatives and livelihood generation. In Tamil Nadu, the total area demarcated for mangrove afforestation under this programme is about 39 sq.km.

Mr. Yadav planted the saplings at Kondrukkadu village, Kovalam panchayat, along East Coast Road (ECR). The one hectare site between Muttukadu backwaters and Bay of Bengal is endowed with halophytes and a few Avicennia marina trees, as per a release from the State Forest Department.

The Minister said while Tamil Nadu had the second longest coastline in the country at 1,076 km, it was also vulnerable to recurrent natural disasters like cyclones and storms. “So, enhancing the ecological health of mangroves is imperative to ensure the sustainability of the coast and coastal communities,” he said.

Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General of Forests and Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests; Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force; Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden; were present.

Following the plantation drive, Mr. Yadav also visited the Pallikaranai Eco Park and inspected the Wetland Conservation Centre to be set up with State government and Union government funds at a cost of ₹60 crore.

Meets Stalin

Mr. Yadav also called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat Chennai on Friday. State Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present.