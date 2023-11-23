Union Health Secretary lauds upkeep of RGGGH

November 23, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bone marrow transplantation unit, emergency services and intensive and critical care facilities at the State’s largest government health facility - Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) - made an impression on Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant, who was on a two-day visit to the city. A day after conducting a review meeting with health officials, the official, on Thursday, visited the RGGGH, the National Institute of Ageing, Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) and an urban health centre in Saidapet.

The official was in Chennai to review healthcare activities of the Government of India and the best practices of the Government of Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, he held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, and later with the Health Secretary and senior health officials during which he was apprised of the progress of various schemes, including the National Health Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and the health parameters of the State, officials said.

Accompanied by Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mr. Pant, during the visit to RGGGH, saw the functioning of the Emergency department, where patients were triaged and then segregated into six zones, including those in need of cardiac care, stroke, burns, paediatrics as well as the TAEI (Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative) unit.

He visited the bone marrow transplant unit, general wards, intensive care unit and the critical care unit. Speaking to reporters, he said that the facilities at RGGGH were “very impressive”. “The general state of cleanliness in the facilities is also quite good. I would like to compliment the hospital authorities for maintaining the standards,” he said. Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani and RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan were present.

At an urban health centre in Saidapet, Mr. Pant saw the functioning of Tamil Nadu’s PICME (Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation) system that monitors pregnant women. The Union Health Secretary also visited the National Institute of Ageing. “We told him that this was a joint programme of the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu, with the infrastructure funded by the former and human resource by the State government. We explained to him the state of readiness of the hospital,” an official said.

He visited the dialysis centre and laboratories at KCSSH, and later a rural Primary Health Centre in Chengalpattu district.