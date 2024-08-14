Union govt. announces medals for 23 T.N. police officers

On the eve of the Independence Day 2024, the Government of India has announced medals for 23 officers of Tamil Nadu Police.

Police officers are selected at all India level and are given awards taking into account their overall performance, achievement and reputation. These medals are given on Republic Day and Independence Day.

The office of DGP(Director General of Police) said two officers- K.Vannia Perumal, Director General of Police/ Director of Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards and Abhin Dinesh Modak, Additional Director General of Police/ Tambaram Police Commissioner, have been awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service.

Following is the list of 21 officers/ personnel who have been awarded the medals for meritorious service: N.Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Greater Chennai Police; A.G.Babu, Inspector General of Police, Technical Service; Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Commissioner of Police, Salem City; K.Feroze Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police(SP) Karur District; T.P.Suresh Kumar, SP, Tamilnadu Police Academy; M.Kingshlin, SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW); V.Shyamala Devi, SP, CIU, Prohibition Offences Wing; K. Prabakar, SP, Thiruvannamalai; L. Balaji Saravanan, SP, Civil Supplies CID and K. Radhakrishnan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Police Training School, Vellore.

B.Chandrasekar, Inspector of Police, Security Branch CID; L.Dillibabu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), EOW; R.Manoharan DSP, Special Intelligence Unit, Tirunelveli; C. Sangu DSP, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, M.Stephen, Additional SP, Tamil Nadu Commando Force.

P.Chandra Mohan, Inspector, “Q” Branch CID, Coimbatore; M.Haribabu, Inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai; R. Tamilselvi, Inspector Crime Branch CID, Thiruvarur; T.K.Murali, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Greater Chennai City Police; N.Ravichandran, Special Sub-Inspector of Police-Vigilance & Anti-Corruption and G.Muralitharan, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Tambaram.

