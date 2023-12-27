GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Finance Minister directs insurance companies to quickly settle claims of farmers affected by floods in Thoothukudi

December 27, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspecting the Korampallam tank in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspecting the Korampallam tank in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has instructed insurance companies and the district administration to complete the crop-cutting exercise at the earliest to settle the claims of farmers affected by the floods in Thoothukudi district.

The Union Minister, after inspecting flood-affected villages in the district on Tuesday, held a review meeting in which she instructed that insurance companies undertake speedy processing of settlement of claims for 2.50 lakh farmers for crops on nearly 1.38 lakh hectares covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Ms. Sitharaman further directed representatives of the insurance companies to organise special camps, in collaboration with the district administration, in the coming days for faster settlement of claims.

After hearing the problems of several people in Korampallam, Maravanmadam, Murapanadu and Manathi, whose homes had been damaged or washed away in the rain, she directed officials of the district administration to utilise the funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to rebuild homes for eligible women and devise ways to reconstruct the homes of those who are not covered under the scheme.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, and Commissioner of Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar, were present in the review meet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.