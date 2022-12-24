Uninvited guests in the living room

December 24, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Residents of Olympia Opaline are watching a home-brewed season of Planet Of The Apes with the chilling simian-human conflict unfolding in real time and disconcertingly close to their hearths. Monkeys play uninvited guests at this gated community in Navalur, and as reported, these forays are hardly of a sight-seeing nature. The monkeys clamber up towers, break into homes through open balcony doors in the hope of lifting pizzas and other more appetising alternatives to plain old bananas.

Rewind to December 9, around 11.30 a.m. The office of Olympia Opaline Owners Association (OOOA) is astir with conversation and shrill rings of emergency calls. Members of OOOA are closeted in a discussion with Forest Department officials in the conference room. Outside that room, in his workspace, OOOA manager Suresh P has just received a call, exactly at 11.33 a.m., informing him a troop of three monkeys had jumped towers, having shifted their operations to Safire. “Only thirty minutes ago, they were sighted at Citrine,” says Suresh.

Olympia Opaline has 1235 units spread across 10 towers, and Suresh notes demands that OOOA do something to check the unwanted Simian visits are continual. And the how of it is being discussed in the conference room: The wildlife officials would be offering a solution that would also take the monkeys’ rights into consideration. The Forest Department officials are also listing out the dos and dont’s residents ought to follow to ensure monkeys do not make their presence felt in their midst. One that comes with a gilt edge and screams at residents: “Stop the practice of feeding monkeys!”

Meanwhile, back at Suresh’s desk, a father-daughter duo, N Swaminathan and Stuti Swaminathan, is parked. Residents of Coral, they had had three monkeys gatecrashing their home at 10.40 a.m. It is the troop of monkeys that would migrate to Citrine and then Safire.

On December 9, schools had been closed in these parts on account of Cyclone Mandous (yet to deliver its major punch). However, being a higher-secondary student, Stuti had to sit for special classes offered online. There was a rude interruption to the online class when she noticed the reflection of a figure on her laptop. It was a monkey, and turning back, she realised with inexplicable trepidation there were three, not just one, staring at her. Stuti recalls how her screams only ended up inciting the monkeys into scaring her even more.

“They were hitting the bean bag I was sitting on, and pushing my back.” The ordeal ended when Stuti’s mother managed to chase the monkeys away, brandishing a stool.

Normally, the Swaminathans keep the balcony door shut just to avoid such a situation, and this morning, the usual diligence was missing, and the monkeys had promptly taken advantage of the laxity.

Later that day, Ishaan Menezes, a 12-year-old boy from the tower Skyvilla, would narrate how one day in February this year he found himself in the company of two monkeys in his study.

The monkeys had “gained access through the large grill-less windows.”

The monkeys had plonked themselves on a table in the study, and the ordeal however did not last long for Ishaan and his family, as the unwelcome visitors got the hint they were personae non grata from the shooing, and left the house the way they had entered it.

The Menezes family swung into action within a week, having velcro mesh screens installed on wooden frames. They also got sliding mesh doors for the French windows and other balcony areas. Since then, the Menezes household has not been subjected to any simian encounters.

Just in case readers gives themselves over to the notion that the simian forays are targetted at studies, let them listen to Suresh’s recital of these monkeys’ track record.

“A monkey carried away jewellery from one home; and another broke a smartphone in another home. They demand food from residents and when they are offered none, they tend to make their displeasure known.”

On December 20, OOOA secretary Karthikeyan forwarded a message he had received from a family living at the Citrine tower.

The message read: “These monkeys are giving immense trouble. Fifteen minutes ago monkeys were chasing my aunt in the 15th floor. She was holding a bucket and they snatched it. She is an elderly person and she got scared completely.”

Along with the forward, Kathikeyan gave the update that the number of monkeys had increased to seven.

At some point in current and ongoing encounter with monkeys, the OOOA had tried to scare them away by the sound of bursting crackers. They had resorted to this measure a few times, and it rightly invited the censure of some residents, besides Forest Department officials.

The Forest Department stepping into the picture, three cages were placed in the community for trapping the monkeys and relocating them in the nearby Sonallur reserve forest in Siruseri.

The measure does not seem to have borne fruit yet; and meanwhile, the monkeys seem to have brought in “reinforcements” as their number currently stands at seven.

Forest Department officials on a simian mission

Leading the exercise to address monkey-related issues at Olympia Opaline, Kalyan Padmanabhan, forest range officer, Thiruporur Range spells out the inherent difficulties in the task.

Usually, bananas are kept in cages to trap monkeys that have to be relocated to the forest tracts. The monkeys visiting Olympia Opaline have become too sophisticated for this standard bait. They crave food that set humans’ taste-buds on fire.

The three cages placed at the gated community are manually operated, and it requires someone to close the shutter, when a monkey has entered it. In other words, the exercise makes demands on the Forest Department’s manpower. Besides, going by how they avoid the cages, it is likely these monkeys are among those that had earlier been trapped and released in forest areas.

Three, these monkeys come from Reserve Forests in the Thiruporur Range that are nearby — the nearest is the Sonallur Reserve Forest. By releasing them in any of these forest tracts, the officials would be sticking to the best practice of returning them to their natural and regular habitat and home. These reserve forests are small in dimensions, and therefore, the monkeys easily return to “civilisation”, Forest Department officials note.