GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unidentified youth drowns at Chetpet Eco Park

The police have filed a case and are investigating

Updated - October 13, 2024 06:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilpauk police have filed a case and are investigating the death of an unidentified person who drowned at Chetpet Eco Park on Saturday. The police said that after they received information about a youth having fallen into the waterbody at the park, a team rushed to the spot and alerted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel of the Kilpauk station. The victim, who was said to be around 25-years-old, was retrieved by the TNFRS personnel. However, when he was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital for treatment, the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead.

Published - October 13, 2024 06:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.