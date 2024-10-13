Unidentified youth drowns at Chetpet Eco Park

The Kilpauk police have filed a case and are investigating the death of an unidentified person who drowned at Chetpet Eco Park on Saturday. The police said that after they received information about a youth having fallen into the waterbody at the park, a team rushed to the spot and alerted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel of the Kilpauk station. The victim, who was said to be around 25-years-old, was retrieved by the TNFRS personnel. However, when he was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital for treatment, the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead.