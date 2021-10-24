Unidentified persons claiming to be relatives enter and rob gold jewellery from house near Tambaram

24 October 2021 15:04 IST

Chennai The Tambaram police are searching for two unidentified persons who robbed a house in Agaramthen on Saturday. The two persons entered into the house claiming to be the family’s relatives and decamped with seven sovereigns of gold jewellery.

A police official of Tambaram station said Pushpalatha, the daughter of Ravi and Suguna, residing in Kurinji Nagar was staying alone in the house, as her parents had gone out for some personal work. Two unidentified persons claiming to be relatives said they had come to invite the parents for a function and entered the house. They asked for some water and when the girl came back with the water, the two men tied her hands and took the gold jewellery in the cupboard.

The girl was rescued by her parents when they came back home. Based on a complaint filed by Ravi, the police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police have been advising people not to allow any unknown persons into the house to prevent crimes.