ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gang assaults SI

April 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector of police, attached to the Madhavaram police station, was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified gang in a drunken brawl.

The sub-inspector, Sivasankaran, 31, of Nungambakkam, was attached to the law and order wing of the Madhavaram police. On Friday night, he was off duty, and was returning from a club at Nungambakkam with his friends. When he was about to start his car, an unidentified man allegedly approached him for money to pay his bill. Sivasankaran refused and an argument broke out between the two. Then he left the place.

As Sivasankaran drove on, an unidentified 10-member gang allegedly waylaid him. When he came out of his car, the gang assaulted him and then fled. Other friends of Sivasankaran rescued him and admitted him to a private hospital. The Kodambakkam police have taken up investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US