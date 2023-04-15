Unidentified gang assaults SI

April 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sub-inspector of police, attached to the Madhavaram police station, was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified gang in a drunken brawl.

The sub-inspector, Sivasankaran, 31, of Nungambakkam, was attached to the law and order wing of the Madhavaram police. On Friday night, he was off duty, and was returning from a club at Nungambakkam with his friends. When he was about to start his car, an unidentified man allegedly approached him for money to pay his bill. Sivasankaran refused and an argument broke out between the two. Then he left the place.

As Sivasankaran drove on, an unidentified 10-member gang allegedly waylaid him. When he came out of his car, the gang assaulted him and then fled. Other friends of Sivasankaran rescued him and admitted him to a private hospital. The Kodambakkam police have taken up investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT