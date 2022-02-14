UNI photojournalist found dead

T. Kumar, 55, a photojournalist working for UNI, was found dead in his office at Nungambakkam on Sunday night.

A colleague of the photojournalist alerted the police who rushed the victim to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced brought dead. The police said it was a case of suicide.

The police said as per initial investigation the photojournalist was depressed about not having received his salary for several months. On Sunday night, he took the extreme step on the office premises.

A case has been registered in Kilpauk police station. The police did not find any suicide note.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at States health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).