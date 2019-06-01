Unfinished work at ROB puts motorists in trouble

The dilapidated sidewall on both sides of the rail over bridge (ROB) near TI Cycles in Ambattur Old Town received a facelift sometime ago, but the problem is far from over.

The loose soil along the bitumen-topped ramp, towards TI Cycles, is endangering the safety of motorists. Besides, the bridge noticeably lacking in safety features such as reflectors, street lights, steel railings along its ramps and warning signboards.

The extreme end of the ramp was dug up a few months ago by Tangedco to lay underground cables as part of an exercise to prevent power disruption in the neighbourhood. But motorists and residents complain that the stretch has not been levelled properly, and the loose soil along the ramp has made the spot dangerous in motoring terms.

Besides, at night, due to poor lights, it is difficult to clearly see the bridge and the and the open land along the rail line as two different elements, and this makes things riskier for motorists and pedestrians.

As per norms, any work within the track, including the construction of a bridge and its repair work, should be carried out by the Southern Railway. Ramp and other works like laying of service lane and land acquisition should be done by the respective government agency such as the Chennai Corporation or the State Highways.

In this case, the reconstruction of the sidewall was completed by Southern Railway in November 2018. Therefore, the State Highways had to strengthen the carriageway, especially towards TI Cycles where there is an open land below the carriageway along the railway track.

“The bridge and its ramp are narrow making us negotiate the stretch along with buses and other heavy vehicles. During rush hour, many motorists are ‘elbowed’ to the sandy pathway along the carriageway,” says S. Vanitha, a motorist from Ambattur.

Motorists say the strengthening of the bund along the carriageway can be done using small concrete blocks.

A steel fencing can also be erected along the ramp of the bridge with adequate street lights and reflectors.

“Steps will be taken to strengthen the bund along the ramp of the bridge,” says a State Highways official.