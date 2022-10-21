Underground power lines damaged, exposed during drain construction work

Power cables exposed at a spot where storm-water drain construction has been taken up along Bazullah road in T. Nagar. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation is racing against time to complete the storm-water drain project before the start of northeast monsoon, the underground electricity cables have been dug out and abandoned at several places. The pedestrians and motorists who commute on these roads run the risk of electrocution, particularly during rain.

As part of flood-mitigation work, the civic body had taken up storm-water drain construction on a massive scale in areas such as T. Nagar, Teynampet, Alwarpet, Kodambakkam and K.K. Nagar.

The civic body had identified nearly 2,500 missing links in the network of storm-water drains in Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Perungudi zones. While executing the project, several sewer lines were damaged and underground power cables punctured. After the completion of the work, the power cables were not relaid underground, leaving them exposed.

Residents welfare activist V.S. Jayaraman said busy streets such as G.N. Chetty Road, Thirumalai Pillai Road, Habibullah Road, Ramanathan Street, and Rameswaram Main Road were dug up and the power cables have been taken out.

A similar situation prevails on Arcot Road, Kodambakkam Main Road, Tara Chand Nagar, P.T. Rajan Salai in Kodambakkam zone and on South Avenue, Indira Nagar 1st Avenue, Gandhi Nagar Canal Bank Road and Kasturiba Nagar in Adyar zone.

The underground power cables have been bunched together in a dangerous manner along two important stretches of Pulianthope High Road and Nungambakkam High Road.

CM’s direction

A senior official of the Corporation said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed that there should be no stagnation of rainwater in T. Nagar, Mambalam, Teynampet and Ashok Nagar, which were flooded during rain last year.

Pointing out the difficulties in digging the roads, an official said utility lines had been damaged at several places. He said civic officials had been deputed to identify the cables that had been exposed. At several places, the underground cables had been laid without building ducts. “Electricity cables running to a length of 20 km are found to be exposed and we are coordinating with the officials of Tangedco to take preventive steps,” he added.

Tangedco has reportedly asked its officials to inspect such spots and take remedial measures.