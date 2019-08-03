Underground drainage work holds up relocation plans

The building is ready, but the “house-warming” ceremony has to wait. That is the situation the Pattabiram police personnel are in. They were supposed to move into the new building in August. However, for want of underground drainage connection, the shifting is not happening anytime soon.

Construction of the new building — located behind the old building within the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Quarters on Chennai–Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road in Pattabiram — became necessary because the old building will have to make way for the ongoing road over bridge (ROB) project. The ROB will replace the existing manned level crossing in Pattabiram.

As per design for the bridge, the ramp of the new bridge will land near the old police building, and therefore much of the space around it will be acquired for the bridge project, including laying of service lanes and stormwater drains, later this year.

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC), the nodal agency for construction work relating to the police department, decided to build a separate building for the police station within the premises at a cost of ₹ 88 lakh.

The new police building has separate rooms and washrooms for men and women police police personnel. The visitors’ hall can accommodate around 100 persons at a time. High security lock-ups and a strong room where the armoury of the police station is kept are also being provided. The entire building will come under CCTV sureveillance.

The Avadi Corporation has completed underground drainage work only in four of its 48 wards within its limits with a small STP having been set up to handle the sewage from these four wards.

Work on the underground drainage project started in 2009. Interestingly, consumers within the four wards where the drainage connection has been completed took time to move from using septic tanks to using common drainage system.

With no funds, the multi-crore project got stranded mid-way. “Alternative steps will be taken to open the new police building soon,” say police sources.