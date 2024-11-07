Undergo screening for breast cancer at the earliest, says Kanimozhi

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi on Thursday urged women to undergo screening for breast cancer at the earliest.

Speaking at the launch of a breast cancer screening programme, jointly organised by Indian Oil Corporation Limited and India Turns Pink, she said nearly 50% of women in the country opted for screening only in the third or fourth stage of cancer. Addressing the students at Lady Willingdon School in Triplicane, she said they should ask their mothers, relatives, teachers, and neighbours to go for screening.

M. Annadurai, Indian Oil Executive Director and State Head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the target of this drive was to cover 20,000 women from fishing communities and those in the transportation industry. “This is only the first phase. The company, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) Initiative, has procured six non-invasive devices for breast cancer screening that do not cause any inconvenience to women,” he said.

