Under SIRPI programme, 5000 school students make 5 lakh seed balls for planting

March 12, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

Students from government-run schools were enrolled in the SIRPI programme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

As many as 5,000 school students who are under the Students in Responsible Police Initiative (SIRPI) participated in the preparation of seed balls held at Queen Mary’s college on Saturday. 

Students from government-run schools were enrolled in the SIRPI programme. Two nodal officers were appointed to coordinate with the police officers and conduct programmes for the students. 

As part of the initiative, 5,000 students participated in the mass programme. They prepared five lakh seed balls and handed them over to the Forest Department. The students also planted 5,000 saplings inside the college premises on Saturday. 

The programme was presided over by the Minister of Environment and Pollution Control Siva V. Meyyanathan and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal. 

