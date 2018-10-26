Uncovered pit on CTH Road poses a threat to safety of road-users

Sewage oozing out of an open pit makes the daily walk to the school nauseating for students of a private school in Ambattur West on Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road. Motorists complain that there is no board warning them about the pit.

Poor illumination adds a new dimension to the danger from the open pit.

The State Highways Department, which maintains CTH Road, dug up the pit a fortnight ago, as part of an exercise to de-clog water channels and culverts, before the onset of northeast monsoon. These water channels, stormwater drains and culverts found along the stretch are connected to Araabath lake on CTH Road, which in turn is connected to the Ambattur lake. These water channels also help carry excess rainwater from Puzhal lake into Ambattur lake. “Contaminated water from the open pit stagnates along the compound wall of the school,” says K. Vigesh, a resident of Ambattur.

The pit was dug up to detect clogging points in the stormwater drains on CTH Road between Thirumullaivoyal and Ambattur.

For the past few weeks, there have been instances of motorists skidding on the road, especially at night. The drains get clogged due to illegal discharge of sewage and dumping of plastic waste, leftover food and other domestic waste by residents. At present, Thirumullaivoyal and Annanoor, which come under the Avadi municipality limit, do not have an underground drainage system.

The northeast monsoon is expected to kick in today and residents think there is still a lot more to be done to be adequately prepared for face it. “Steps will be taken to expedite the work,” says a State Highways official.