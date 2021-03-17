Unclean toilet outside airport terminal draws passengers’ ire

Officials say it is used by hundreds of construction workers

Poor maintenance of toilets near the parking lot at Chennai airport has irked many air passengers.

On Tuesday, soon after a passenger posted pictures showing how badly this toilet was maintained, it attracted a lot of criticism on how an international airport should not be turning a blind eye to some of the basic facilities.

Chozhan, a Twitter user, posted: “Dear Prime Minister, see the poor maintenance of our one of the important international airports @PMOIndia @AAI_Official. Strict action should be taken against the maintenance contract company.”

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had rectified this issue as soon as it was brought to their notice.

“This toilet is not located inside the terminal. It is near the parking lot and is open to anyone entering the airport premises. The ones in the terminal for passengers are maintained well and are going through renovation now, one after another. We are taking care to provide the best of facilities to passengers,” an official said.

As the construction of an integrated terminal and a multilevel car parking lot is in progress on the airport premises, hundreds of workers deployed here use the toilet, officials said.

“Because so many use it throughout the day, it is difficult to maintain this toilet. We will see how to ensure this problem does not occur again,” another official said.