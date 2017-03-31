Uncle rapes 15-year-old, drives her to suicide

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by setting herself on fire at her house in Koyambedu on Wednesday. In her suicide note, she blamed her uncle, who she claimed had raped and blackmailed her.

The girl, a Class X student in a private school in Virugambakkam, took the extreme step when her parents were away. Neighbours rushed to her rescue and put out the fire. She was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital where she succumbed to burns. The case was forwarded to the Koyamebdu police station.

In her suicide note, she wrote that her uncle Saravanan (45), who runs a school in Alagappa Nagar, used to frequently visit her house.

A few months ago, he gave her soft drinks mixed with sedatives and then raped her and threatened her to not tell anyone, the police said.

Earlier this month, she fainted and her family took her to a hospital, where the doctor confirmed that she was pregnant. She then told her relatives that she had been raped by her uncle.

However, the family did not approach the police since the accused was a close relative.

Recorded a video

According to the police, Saravanan met her again and claimed he had a video of the both of them and compelled her to have a physical relationship whenever he demanded. This pushed her to commit suicide, an investigating officer said. A case was registered against Saravanan under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

The State’s suicide prevention helpline can be contacted at 104. Sneha’s helpline can be reached at 044-24640050.