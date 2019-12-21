Unauthorised U-turn at Wall Tax Road threatens pedestrian safety

About six months ago, the State Highways Department constructed a raised median on Wall Tax Road. The median, about four-feet high, was built to prevent accidents involving pedestrians clambering over the barrier and crossing the busy road, especially at the section along Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station (Chennai Central).

The State Highways left small gaps on the raised median, which stretches for one kilometre starting from the intersection of Poonamallee High Road and Wall Tax Road, so that pedestrians can cross the road safely. But the facility, which was redesigned and rebuilt to ensure safety is only creating more safety hazards for pedestrians, thanks to motorists who ignore traffic rules.

“Autorickshaw and car drivers are taking a U-turn through these gaps, although it is prohibited. Pedestrians are at risk as these vehicles turn abruptly, forcing them to walk amid the moving vehicles. Auto drivers are the biggest violators here,” says K. Sowmiya, a resident of- Triplicane.

Only two-wheelers are allowed to take a U-turn at these crossings.

Another commuter says that vehicles taking a U-turn through the median gaps has increased after the closure of Elephant Gate bridge. “Earlier, vehicles can take a right turn in front of the Elephant Gate police station. However, following the closure of the bridge, motorists are taking a U-turn at pedestrian crossing, which is a safety risk.”

When contacted, a police officer promised to take steps to prevent rash driving and violations on the stretch.