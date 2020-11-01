‘Unauthorised persons using advocate stickers’

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 02:21 IST

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has submitted a petition to the DGP regarding the misuse of advocate stickers by unauthorised persons.

In a letter to the DGP, C. Raja Kumar, secretary of Bar Council, informed that the council had issued stickers to advocates, containing their vehicle registration number, symbol, logo and signature of the chairman of the Bar Council. However, complaints were received about non-advocates using the sticker.

The Bar Council, citing resolution no.369 of 2019, has requested the police to take necessary action against those affixing the stickers, unauthorisedly, on private vehicles. The Bar Council, through its presidents/secretaries, also proposes to file police complaints against non-members of the council who use the advocate stickers.

Advertising

Advertising