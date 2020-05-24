Unauthorised parking on a section of Anna Salai

A section of Anna Salai, particularly the stretch between the Government Khadhi Gramodyog Bhavan and the petrol pump near Ritchie Street, has become the scene of unauthorised parking, with reduced vehicular movement and lack of monitoring being factors contributing to this situation.

Visitors, mostly youngsters, to the electronics market are said to be parking their motorcycles on this stretch.

With lockdown restrictions being eased, a few shops on Ritchie Street and its adjoining streets — Narasingapuram Street, Wallers Street, Meeran Sahib Street, Mohammed Hussain Sahib Street and Guruappa Road — have opened for business.

“Such congested parking of vehicles on the stretch affects traffic movement on Anna Salai,” says S. Mahesh, a resident of Triplicane.

By way of ensuring smooth traffic flow on the arterial stretch, traffic signals including those at the Spencer Plaza junction are being operated since the lockdown restrictions were eased. Office-goers, especially those working at the State Secretariat and other government establishments, constitute a sizeable section of the motorists taking Anna Salai.

Motorists point out that traffic police personnel are found only at a few key intersections on Anna Salai, including the intersection adjacent to the Anna Salai police station. On the rest of the stretch, motorists have to regulate themselves based on the working traffic signals.

Due to the lack of monitoring, many shoppers at Ritchie Street find conveniently park their motorcycles on the carriageway. Towing of vehicles, which was being carried out before the lockdown to prevent traffic congestion, is not done regularly now.

Prior to the lockdown, paid parking lots were available at the spacious MRTS station in Chintadripet opposite Chennai Metrowater headquarters for all vehicles including two-wheelers and cars at affordable rates on hourly basis. However, due to stoppage of train services, the station has been locked since the lockdown came into force more than two months ago.

Further, the widened empty Anna Salai also makes it easy for two-wheeler owners to park their bikes there. Such illegal parking near Ritchie Street, residents say, is high during the morning hours.

“Steps will be taken to prevent parking of large number of vehicles on the stretch soon,” say police sources.