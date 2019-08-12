Unauthorised parking of autos near GH bus stop irks commuters

The work on widening the stormwater drain channels along the bus stop in front of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been completed. And if you thought you can board buses on this section without any hindrance now, you would be terribly wrong in the assessment of the situation. Dozens of autorickshaws now occupy the “free space” in front of the bus stop blocking access to the stopover as well as the hospital.

The busy stopover is used by scores of passengers from the suburban, Chennai Central and Central Metro stations. “We have to squeeze our way through the row of autorickshaws parked in front of the bus stop. It is sad to see senior citizens, women and the differently-abled commuters waiting on the carriageway to board buses,” says N. Mahesh, a commuter from Triplicane.

The problem of unauthorised parking of autorickshaws on Poonamallee High Road near the Government Hospital and the railway stations is on the rise after the traffic police removed the auto stand that was functioning near the main entrance of the hospital to make way for the stormwater drain work and ease traffic congestion. Besides, after the two-way traffic arrangement was restored on Evening Bazaar Road early this year, auto drivers do not have regular pickup and drop-off points. Therefore, they have taken advantage of the widened space along the stormwater drain network and turned it into an auto stand. Autorickshaws that were operating opposite Ripon Buildings too have shifted to the hospital bus stop now.

“It is difficult to make our way through the space between the autos and board buses especially during rush hour,” says a commuter.

However, the police feel that such “uniform” parking of autorickshaws helps in monitoring their movement as well as regulating traffic. A traffic police personnel promised to take steps to relocate the autorickshaws to a better spot.