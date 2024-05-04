Unauthorised parking eats into mini bridge in R.A. Puram

May 04, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

At times, the mini bridge on 3rd Cross Street in R.A.Puram seems to be serving parked vehicles more than those on the move. And what is worse, these parked vehicles are not meant to be parked there. It is a case of unauthorised parking and residents are exasperated with it, particularly during rush hour when these parked vehicles are noticeably underfoot, hindering traffic movement.

Besides, behind these parked vehicles serve as a screen for the sordid and the unacceptable. From two-wheelers to trucks, vehicles of all stripes have been occupying the bridge, providing cover for illicit activities. Empty liquor bottles illustrate the misuse of the space.

Additionally, the area has become notorious for littering and open defecation. “Indeed, the bridge on 3rd Cross Street linking R.A.Puram with Kamarajar Salai has transformed into a squalid patch, reeking of litter and open defecation. Its frequent use as a hiding spot for such activities, worsened by the presence of numerous parked vehicles, is deeply concerning. I earnestly urge the GCC to designate this area as a ‘No Parking’ zone and take measures to ensure its proper maintenance as many residents complain,” stated Dr. R. Chandrasekharan, president of R.A. Puram Residents Association (RAPRA).

“This is not a recent issue; it has been going on for years. Many complaints have been made to GCC, but no action has been taken. Now, with MTC buses being diverted through this section, traffic has gotten worse. GCC needs to act on this immediately,” says another resident.

