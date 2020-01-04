Unauthorised parking disrupts traffic at Greams Road intersection

The neatly-laid footpath and the pothole-free carriageway on Greams Road seem to be benefitting neither the motorists nor the pedestrians. The stretch, especially near its intersection with Pantheon Road, Moores Road and College Road along the Cooum river, has become an unauthorised parking lot. Cabs and autorickshaws are parked here through the day and night.

Hundreds of commuters use Greams Road in a day. The intersection provides access to many other stretches.

“Cab and autorickshaw drivers are taking advantage of the wide road and lower volume of vehicular traffic on Greams Road,” says B. Sundar, a motorist from Thousand Lights.

Motorists point out that lack of surveillance and absence of traffic police personnel at Greams Road intersection has worsened the problem of unauthorised parking.

At present, traffic policemen are present at Casa Major Road and Pantheon Road intersection. After the relocation of the Police Commissioner’s office to Poonamallee High Road in Vepery in 2013, traffic regulation on Greams Road has taken a back seat.

“Street lights along the stretch are not properly maintained. Branches of overgrown trees are snapping cables often. The stretch going towards Thousand Lights is damaged and does not have adequate safety in terms of reflectors and warning boards to prevent rash driving,” says another motorist.

Traffic violations including wrong-way driving are also common on the stretch. “Steps will be taken to prevent unauthorised parking with the help of local police,” said a Corporation official.