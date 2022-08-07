Unauthorised hostels will be shut after August 31

August 07, 2022 20:34 IST

Collector B. Murugesh has said all students’ and women’s hostels and children’s homes run by private educational institutions and organisations and NGOs should get approval immediately under the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (regulation) Act, 2014, failing which these facilities will not be allowed to function after August 31. According to a press release, he said institutions that failed to get approval under the Act before August 31 will be sealed without prior intimation by the district administration. For approval, applicants can visit https://tnswp.com. For queries, the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) can be contacted at 9150058166 or 9003397712, the release said.