Unaccounted for cash seized from two rail passengers 

August 23, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday seized over ₹36 lakh unaccounted for cash from two passengers who arrived at the Central Railway Station. The money was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action. 

On suspicion, the police on Tuesday night intercepted a passenger who was identified as Krishnamurthy, 53, from Bengaluru and found that he possessed wads of cash inside his bag. He came here to hand over ₹25 lakh to a jeweller for buying jewellery. 

Similarly, the RPF also seized ₹11.98 lakh from Vasu, of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He had come to the city to buy gold jewellery in Mint area. Since both did not produce any relevant documents to substantiate the source of money, the cash was handed over to the Income Tax department.

CONNECT WITH US