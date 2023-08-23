HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted for cash seized from two rail passengers 

August 23, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday seized over ₹36 lakh unaccounted for cash from two passengers who arrived at the Central Railway Station. The money was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action. 

On suspicion, the police on Tuesday night intercepted a passenger who was identified as Krishnamurthy, 53, from Bengaluru and found that he possessed wads of cash inside his bag. He came here to hand over ₹25 lakh to a jeweller for buying jewellery. 

Similarly, the RPF also seized ₹11.98 lakh from Vasu, of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He had come to the city to buy gold jewellery in Mint area. Since both did not produce any relevant documents to substantiate the source of money, the cash was handed over to the Income Tax department.

 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.